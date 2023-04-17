Destination X: New adventure reality competition coming to BBC One

The BBC has announced it is to air a UK version of hit adventure reality competition show Destination X.

The show, which originated in Belgium, is described as a cross between fantasy and reality as a group of contestants take part in a “larger-than-life adventure competition”.

A teaser shares: “Ten contestants embark on the road trip of a lifetime, but have no idea of their location. Once they’re on the innovative Destination X bus, reality is tweaked to mislead them and the viewers. Information comes with a number of clues designed to help the contestants decide if they can trust what they see. They need to be on top of their game at all times to figure out where they are.

“At the end of each episode, the contestant who places their X on a map furthest away from the bus’s actual location has to leave the game and loses their shot at winning a cash prize.

“The surviving participants search for the location of the host, who interacts with them from the secret command post. Mind-blowing and spectacular gameplay will keep viewers engaged and playing along on all screens.”

The show is being co-commissioned by the BBC in the UK and NBCUniversal in North America following the two broadcasters’ previous success together on The Traitors.

Kate Phillips, BBC Director of Unscripted, said: “Following the must-see success of The Traitors, I’m delighted that once again we’re partnering with NBCUniversal on another very smart, very addictive and very innovative competition show.

“With countless red herrings and brain-teasing clues, we were gripped from the start. It promises to be a hugely challenging adventure for our ten brave contestants, with plenty of play along for all BBC viewers, as everyone hopes they’ve got the ‘X’ that marks the spot!”

Corie Henson, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added: “Destination X is a big unique format that pairs spectacular adventure travel with the ultimate guessing game.

“The Traitors instilled confidence that big formats are back, and Destination X is incredibly ambitious. We’re thrilled to have the perfect traveling partners in Universal Television Alternative Studios, BBC and, of course, BE-Entertainment, for this one-of-a-kind immersive gameplay set among stunning locations.”

Further details will be announced in due course.