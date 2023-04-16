Danny Dyer has spilled all on his brand new TV series Scared of the Dark.

The new Channel 4 show will see eight famous faces spend a week not just giving up the limelight, but light altogether.

They will live, eat and sleep all in complete darkness as they take part in a series of challenges.

If they fail, they lose their privileges, and life is made even harder. If they win, they get treats and time in the light. If at any time they feel too terrified and can’t continue, they can stop the challenge or leave the show by saying ‘I’M SCARED OF THE DARK’.

Scared of the Dark line up. Pictured (L-R): Donna Preston, Nicola Adams, Chloe Burrows, Chris Eubank, Danny Dyer, Paul Gascoinge, Chria MacCausland, Max George, Scareltt Moffatt

The celebs taking part are Paul Gascoigne, Scarlett Moffatt, Chris Eubank, Chris McCausland, Donna Preston, Chloe Burrows, Max George and Nicola Adams.

Speaking about the show, Danny shares: “Well, they came to me and asked me if I was interested in hosting a brand new reality show, and I was like, ‘Okay.’ And they said, ‘Basically we’re going to lock eight celebrities in the pitch black for eight days.’ And I was like, ‘F**king sign me up, it sounds amazing!’

“It depended on the celebrities for me as well, I wanted it to be interesting people. One of my heroes of all time is Paul Gascoigne, and so as soon as I heard his name I was like, ‘This is amazing.’ Being the host of it is beautiful, because I get them in and then I just watch it all unfold.”

He continues: “I think that it’s really simple, and there’s just something really funny about watching people walking around in the dark banging their shins on things.

“It’s really simple and bloody funny. And of course the brilliant fucking twist is, Chris McCausland, who is a blind comedian, is also in there, and the way that pans out with a man that in everyday life has to depend on a lot of people in the light.

“But in the dark, of course he’s the hero of the piece. So clever, and a really good mix of celebrities. And it’s a very emotional show, I’ll tell you.”

Discussing the challenges the celebs must face, Danny explains: “Oh, wow, there’s some amazing things because what they tend to do is, because they’re in the dark, they don’t quite know what they’re doing. So in one they pick them up and take them up on a hoist, they think they’re really high up and they’re not.

“So they’ve got to walk across a beam that they’re told is 10 meters high, when actually it’s only two foot off the ground. It’s really interesting what it does to people, the idea that they’re 10 meters off the ground walking across a beam and they’ve got to get to the end of it with horns being blown in their face and things being dropped out of the sky. So there’s some really, really clever things what they do.

“And also, with the eating, the first meal, they cube everything. So all the meat’s cubed, the potatoes are cubed, the vegetables are cubed, so they really don’t know what they’re eating, they cannot work out any of it because of the texture and the shape of it. And it’s really funny to watch it unfold.”

And asked why people should tune in to the show, Danny says: “Because I think that it’s never been done before, it’s a world first, and that’s always interesting. I think that people are making a lot of reality TV and they’re trying to find a new concept. I mean, I’m A Celebrity and things like that have done so well, and I think it’s done so well because you’re seeing privileged celebrities doing things, making them do stuff that they f**king hate, which is always good telly.

“I think that when you put them in the dark and just watch them just trying to walk around, it’s fucking hilarious, honestly! I think it’s just that interesting stuff with the psychology of it and what it does to people. And it’s very raw, and it’s really emotional, and it’s very real, you know, because there’s no mask you can put on in the dark.

“We wear masks for different situations and for different groups of people and for different aspects of our life. We all do it, it’s just part of being a human being, but in there, there’s no need for a mask. You’re completely reliant on your voice, and your personality, and your soul, really. And when you chuck a few souls in the dark together, it’s absolutely riveting, and I mean that.”

He adds: “I’m not even just saying it because I’m a part of it. When I watched it, I just thought it was such good, interesting, different telly, and it’s on every night over a week, but I promise you, at the end of every episode, you cannot wait for the next one.”

Scared Of The Dark begins on Sunday, 16 April at 9PM on Channel 4 and continues nightly throughout the week.