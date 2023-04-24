Is I'm A Celebrity South Africa live? All about new all star series on ITV

I’m A Celebrity South Africa begins tonight on ITV1 and many viewers are asking if the show is live.

The new All Stars spin-off features a line up of former campers making a return for more bushtucker trials.

Rather than Australia, the series will take place in Kruger National Park where many international versions of I’m A Celebrity are filmed.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread. ©ITV Plc

Ant & Dec will host just like usual but unlike the main series it isn’t live. Instead, the entire series has already been filmed.

Rather than a public vote deciding who will be crowned King or Queen of the jungle, the contestants will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever ‘I’m A Celebrity Legend’.

They survived the Australian jungle, but South Africa is an even harder proposition which will push them to their limits and test them like never before. The challenges are bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving.

Who’s on the line up?

Those taking part include boxing champion Amir Khan, Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, actress Helen Flanagan, TV Presenter Carol Vorderman, Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread, former Royal butler Paul Burrell, Ex-England cricketer Phil Tufnell, supermodel Janice Dickinson and music legend Shaun Ryder.

“I loved doing it the first time around and to be asked again is very special,” says Paul. “It’s like coming into the final of the jungle Olympics. I had to eat kangaroo testicles in Australia and I am expecting everything to be bigger in South Africa. But it is going to be different because I am a different person now.”

Helen adds: “It’s going to be different. I was only 22 back then and I am 32 now. I have grown up a lot and I’ve had three children and I’ve gone through three labours! I won’t not finish the trials because my mindset will be very different this time around.”

And Carol shares: “Last time I did I’m A Celebrity, I tried to double bluff everyone. I told them I was frightened of things I wasn’t really, like heights! It did sort of semi work. Afterwards I told them the story as I thought I would never be going again and I admitted what I was really frightened of so now they all know.”

I’m A Celebrity South Africa airs nightly on ITV1 and ITVX.