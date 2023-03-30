Ed Sheeran reveals why I'm A Celebrity is the one reality show he'd do

Ed Sheeran performs "The Joker and The Queen" on stage at the Royal Albert Hall

Ed Sheeran has revealed he wants to do I’m A Celebrity.

The Shape Of You hitmaker appears on The Jonathan Ross Show this weekend and says heading into the jungle would be the one reality show he’d take part in.

Ed tells Jonathan: “The one I would do is probably I’m A Celebrity… it looks quite fun. Genuinely.

“It looks fun. If I had time off, you go in a jungle with a bunch of people you sort of know… I’m not going to do it… I do like the idea of it.”

Also on the show, Ed discusses his latest album Subtract and says of writing it: “I had a load of stuff happen at the beginning of last year…

“I made another album over the course of a decade, but then some stuff happened to me at the beginning of last year and I wrote this while that was happening and put the other one to the side. It’s kind of happened in a backwards way.”

At the end of the show, in a UK TV exclusive Ed performs his brand new single Eyes Closed, written about his late friend Jamal Edwards.

Ed shares: “We both lived in the same area of London and I found after he passed away everywhere I went I thought I’d see him, because it was all the places we went to. The song is essentially that.”

Asked if it’s difficult to perform he adds: “It’s different now it’s out. I find songs are so personal when you write them and they belong to you. The first time I ever played it I did a gig in Union Chapel I cried when I was introducing it, I cried during it and I cried after it. Because the song still belonged to me, it was still my story.”

Also on the show this weekend are Russell Crowe, Lily Allen, Michael Bublé and Desiree Burch.

