Winter Love Island 'set to return in 2024 with new series'

Love Island is set to return for a brand new winter series, it’s been reported.

Fresh from the latest run concluding earlier this month, it’s claimed that show bosses are already planning another getaway to the South Africa villa next year.

Despite reports of low viewing figures, insiders say host Maya Jama will be back to front a new winter run in 2024 following the upcoming summer season.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Maya has more than proved her worth as the presenter of Love Island and while the ratings for this winter series weren’t the best – she came out on top.

“Love Island have already informed the owners of the £1.2million villa in South Africa that they want to return there at the end of this year ahead of the winter 2024 show.

“With Maya at the helm for the summer series, ITV think she will only increase its popularity which they think will carry onto the next winter edition.”

It was Sanam Harrinanan & Kai Fagan who won the 2023 series of winter Love Island in March, sharing a £50,000 prize.

Lana Jenkins & Ron Hall finished in second, Samie Elishi & Tom Clare were third and Tanya Manhenga & Shaq Muhammad placed fourth.

A new summer series will launch on ITV2 later this year, returning to the show’s usual villa in Spain.

Love Island follows a group of singletons searching for their perfect match.

They have to do their best to couple up, date and flirt in a bid to not be voted off the Island.

Each new day will bring new twists including bombshell arrivals ready to test couples. Will heads be turned?

Love Island airs every night on ITV2.

