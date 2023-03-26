Tempting Fortune 2023 contestants: Meet the cast on new Channel 4 show

Tempting Fortune is the new reality show on Channel 4 for 2023 – meet the line up of contestants here.
Paddy McGuinness hosts the series which sees a group of strangers giving up all luxuries to endure a gruelling 18-day trek across the South African wilderness.
12 people will compete to reach a shared £300,000 prize at the finish line – so long as they don’t give in to temptation.
The competitors will be given only the most basic equipment and rations for the journey. But along the way, they’ll face a series of incredible temptations designed to entice them into spending their collective prize money on their innermost desires. Who will give in? And more importantly, will they tell their teammates they’ve spent a chunk of the loot on themselves?
Tempting Fortune starts Sunday night at 9PM on Channel 4.
Tempting Fortune 2023 contestants
Trewley
Lani
Tahira
Michelle
Luke
James
Jack
Dee
Dan
Charlie
Caroline
Ash
Tempting Fortune airs on Channel 4 from Sunday, 26 March.