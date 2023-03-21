Scared of the Dark: Celebrity line up revealed for new Channel 4 show

Eight celebrities are to spend a week in the pitch black for brand new Channel 4 show Scared of the Dark.

Hosted by Danny Dyer, the reality competition will see the celebs and their sensestaken on the ultimate journey by entering a completely pitch-black reality space for eight days.

They will enter The Bunker, a purpose-built living space designed to block out any light and rigged with 50 infrared cameras.

The celebrities entering into the dark are retired pro-boxer Nicola Adams, reality star Chloe Burrows, Professional Boxer Chris Eubank, Former Professional Footballer Paul Gascoigne, singer Max George, Comedian Chris McCausland, TV personality Scarlett Moffatt and actress Donna Preston.

A teaser for the show shares: “Scared of The Dark follows the celebs who are living in The Bunker, a purpose-built living space designed to block out any light and rigged with 50 infrared cameras. Over five successive nights the show will follow the celebrities as they get to grips with living in the dark. To leave The Bunker the celebrities must simply shout “I’m Scared of The Dark” and they are escorted into the light.

“To prove their mettle, each of the celebrities will take on a series of challenges designed to test either their primal fear of total darkness or their ability to function in the pitch black. Those that fail at their challenges will have to take on herculean tasks to save their place on the show. Each celebrity will be motivated to conquer their fears because at the end only one will step out into the light as series winner.”

Danny Dyer said: “This is possibly one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever done in my career, and I have done a lot of mad things. Throw in a bunch of celebs and make them do things with the lights off – it’s proper good telly. You’re gonna laugh, you’re gonna laugh some more and I promise you’re gonna love it”

Watching over the celebs every move is clinical psychiatrist Dr. Tharaka Gunarathne who says “one the hardest challenges the celebrities face is dealing with the unknown; their psychological sense of uncertainty is at an all-time high. When you can’t see, your brain fills in the blanks and often imagines the worse. When you switch off the lights your ability to stay safe is suddenly threatened and that is what makes this particularly frightening.”

A start date for the series is to be announced.