Four celebs head into the tent as The Great British Celebrity Bake Off returns to Channel 4 tonight.

Back with new episodes for Stand Up To Cancer, The Great Celebrity Bake Off begins this evening (19 March) at 8PM on Channel 4.

This week Matt Lucas oversees proceedings solo as Noel Fielding is unwell.

Each episode four celebs enter the iconic Bake Off tent all eager to win over judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills – but only one will be awarded with the coveted star baker apron.

Matt Lucas, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith

This week’s famous faces entering the Bake Off tent are BAFTA nominated comedian, writer and actor Rose Matafeo; actor and comedian Tom Davis; actor, comedian, director and producer David Schwimmer and singer and songwriter Jesy Nelson.

The all star bakers tackle three challenges set by Paul and Prue.

Their first task is to bake savoury pies in the Signature. For the Technical, they take on a fiddly French confection, and for their Showstoppers, the bakers recreate their most embarrassing celebrity fail in meringue.

As always, Paul and Prue will rank all the bakes before choosing the star baker.

The celebrity bakers are standing up to the challenges, and to cancer, and inspiring viewers to do the same.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023 for Stand Up To Cancer air Sundays at 7:45PM on Channel 4.

Starring in next week’s episode are TV presenter AJ Odudu; media personality and businesswoman Gemma Collins; actress Jessica Hynes and poet, actor, comedian, screenwriter and radio personality Tim Key.

Other celebs appearing in this year’s series include singer, author and TV personality Coleen Nolan, actor and filmmaker David Morrissey, stand-up comedian Judi Love; Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley OBE, businesswoman and investor in Dragons Den Deborah Meaden and actor, comedian and writer Mike Wozniak.

Joining them are stand-up, comedy actress and writer Lucy Beaumont, and broadcaster and radio presenter Adele Roberts, TV presenter Jay Blades MBE, actor and comedian Joe Thomas, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness and comedian, actor and presenter Ellie Taylor.

You can watch the show online with All 4.

Meanwhile you can donate at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk 100% of your donation goes to Cancer Research UK in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

Following The Great British Bake Off new Celebrity series, the next series of Bake Off will air later in 2023.