Project Icon contestants: Meet the singers on BBC Three's new show

Project Icon cast

Posted by Josh Darvill
Project Icon contestants
Project Icon contestants. Credit: BBC/ITV Studios/James Stack
Here are all the contestants on BBC Three’s new music competition Project Icon.

Hosted by Jordan North, Project Icon will see 10 unsigned UK artists competing for a record deal.

They’ll be wanting to win over Jason Derulo and his long-time business partner, music mogul Frank Harris, as well as popstar Becky Hill.

The artists will compete against each other in a series of industry-inspired challenges from creating viral social media videos, to tricky press interviews and of course the ability to perform on the biggest stages.

Project Icon: The UK’s Next Music Star airs from Sunday, 26 March at 9PM on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Project Icon contestants

Barry Hendy

Project Icon: Barry Hendy
Project Icon: Barry Hendy. Credit: BBC/ITV Studios/James Stack

From: London
Music style: Glam-Pop
Instagram username: @barryhendyofficial

Barry Hendy says: “My music takes a lot of influence from the 70s and 80s glam-rock and rock-pop scene, the androgynous male image, the colours, the flashy outfits, the camper-y, the theatrics, big vocals, all of it! I just think when I am on stage, that version of me is like a separate entity, just using my words. Like an alien, from Mercury or something. But it’s just very gay to be honest.”

 

Charlie Baker

Project Icon: Charlie Baker
Project Icon: Charlie Baker. Credit: BBC/ITV Studios/James Stack

From: Essex
Music style: Pop/RnB
Instagram username: @charliebaker._

Charlie Baker says: “My style is a blend of pop and R&B, I try to create catchy pop lyrics but still in keeping to that cool and collected, sexy R&B feel to my music.”

 

Dylan And The Moon

Project Icon: Dylan and the Moon
Project Icon: Dylan and the Moon. Credit: BBC/ITV Studios/James Stack

From: Originally from Cornwall, now living in London
Music style: Indie-Pop
Instagram username: @dylanandthemoon

Dylan And The Moon says of their sound: “A singer-songwriter who plays guitar, writing big pop-hooks with big indie sounds.”

 

EMELLE

Project Icon: Emelle.
Project Icon: Emelle. Credit: BBC/ITV Studios/James Stack

From: Wirral, Merseyside
Music style: Alt Country
Instagram username: @emelleofficial

EMELLE says: “I’d describe my style as Billie Eilish vibes with country roots running through. I like to say it’s old school Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift with a modern pop twist.”

 

Jay Scott

Project Icon: Jay Scott.
Project Icon: Jay Scott. Credit: BBC/ITV Studios/James Stack

From: Originally from Wolverhampton, now living in London
Music style: R&B/Pop/Afroswing
Instagram username: @jayscottttttt

Jay Scott says of their style: “Sean Paul mixed with Chris Brown and sprinkle of Bruno Mars charisma and Lil Nas X’s fearlessness.”

 

Lillie-Jo

Project Icon: Lillie-Jo.
Project Icon: Lillie-Jo. Credit: BBC/ITV Studios/James Stack

From: North London
Music style: R&B/ Pop/ Garage
Instagram username: @lilliej0

Lillie-Jo says: “I don’t really like to put myself in a genre or style, I’d like to be able to make whatever kind of music I want without being in a certain category.”

 

Mia Kirkland

Project Icon: Mia Kirkland.
Project Icon: Mia Kirkland. Credit: BBC/ITV Studios/James Stack

From: York
Music style: Pop/Dance
Instagram username: @itsmiakirkland

Mia Kirkland says: “My music style is a mix between dance and pop. I love the impact dance music can have and how much it can lift people, however I feel that sometimes the lyrics and meaning get undervalued as they are mostly played in clubs. I didn’t want to just focus on dance as I want my lyrics to be listened to and understood.”

 

NNENNA KING

Project Icon: Nnenna King.
Project Icon: Nnenna King. Credit: BBC/James Stack

From: East London
Music style: Soul/ Jazz/ R&B with acoustic elements
Instagram username: @nnennaking

NNENNA KING says of their style: “Soul / Jazz R&B with relatable, honest and raw lyrics. I love singing about womanhood, confidence and relationships”

 

Okeam Briscoe

Project Icon: Okeam Briscoe
Project Icon: Okeam Briscoe. Credit: BBC/ITV Studios/James Stack

From: Birmingham
Music style: R&B/Soul/Pop
Instagram username: @okeambriscoe

Okeam Briscoe says of their sound: “Marvin Gaye meets Sisqo. I feel like vocally I bring a smooth soulful, velvety tone to my music that is met by a sonically R&B/pop rhythmic sound.”

 

Xyzelle

Project Icon: Xyzelle.
Project Icon: Xyzelle. Credit: BBC/ITV Studios/James Stack

From: Bristol
Music style: Alt RnB
Instagram username: @xyzelle._

Xyzelle shares of their music: “Elements of hip-hop flows sneaked into R&B melodies and lyricism, I weave in and out of each genre and push the boundaries of what it means to be an R&B artist.”

 

Project Icon airs from Sunday, 26 March at 9PM on BBC Three and iPlayer.

