Project Icon contestants: Meet the singers on BBC Three's new show

Here are all the contestants on BBC Three’s new music competition Project Icon.
Hosted by Jordan North, Project Icon will see 10 unsigned UK artists competing for a record deal.
They’ll be wanting to win over Jason Derulo and his long-time business partner, music mogul Frank Harris, as well as popstar Becky Hill.
The artists will compete against each other in a series of industry-inspired challenges from creating viral social media videos, to tricky press interviews and of course the ability to perform on the biggest stages.
Project Icon: The UK’s Next Music Star airs from Sunday, 26 March at 9PM on BBC Three and iPlayer.
Project Icon contestants
Barry Hendy
From: London
Music style: Glam-Pop
Instagram username: @barryhendyofficial
Barry Hendy says: “My music takes a lot of influence from the 70s and 80s glam-rock and rock-pop scene, the androgynous male image, the colours, the flashy outfits, the camper-y, the theatrics, big vocals, all of it! I just think when I am on stage, that version of me is like a separate entity, just using my words. Like an alien, from Mercury or something. But it’s just very gay to be honest.”
Charlie Baker
From: Essex
Music style: Pop/RnB
Instagram username: @charliebaker._
Charlie Baker says: “My style is a blend of pop and R&B, I try to create catchy pop lyrics but still in keeping to that cool and collected, sexy R&B feel to my music.”
Dylan And The Moon
From: Originally from Cornwall, now living in London
Music style: Indie-Pop
Instagram username: @dylanandthemoon
Dylan And The Moon says of their sound: “A singer-songwriter who plays guitar, writing big pop-hooks with big indie sounds.”
EMELLE
From: Wirral, Merseyside
Music style: Alt Country
Instagram username: @emelleofficial
EMELLE says: “I’d describe my style as Billie Eilish vibes with country roots running through. I like to say it’s old school Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift with a modern pop twist.”
Jay Scott
From: Originally from Wolverhampton, now living in London
Music style: R&B/Pop/Afroswing
Instagram username: @jayscottttttt
Jay Scott says of their style: “Sean Paul mixed with Chris Brown and sprinkle of Bruno Mars charisma and Lil Nas X’s fearlessness.”
Lillie-Jo
From: North London
Music style: R&B/ Pop/ Garage
Instagram username: @lilliej0
Lillie-Jo says: “I don’t really like to put myself in a genre or style, I’d like to be able to make whatever kind of music I want without being in a certain category.”
Mia Kirkland
From: York
Music style: Pop/Dance
Instagram username: @itsmiakirkland
Mia Kirkland says: “My music style is a mix between dance and pop. I love the impact dance music can have and how much it can lift people, however I feel that sometimes the lyrics and meaning get undervalued as they are mostly played in clubs. I didn’t want to just focus on dance as I want my lyrics to be listened to and understood.”
NNENNA KING
From: East London
Music style: Soul/ Jazz/ R&B with acoustic elements
Instagram username: @nnennaking
NNENNA KING says of their style: “Soul / Jazz R&B with relatable, honest and raw lyrics. I love singing about womanhood, confidence and relationships”
Okeam Briscoe
From: Birmingham
Music style: R&B/Soul/Pop
Instagram username: @okeambriscoe
Okeam Briscoe says of their sound: “Marvin Gaye meets Sisqo. I feel like vocally I bring a smooth soulful, velvety tone to my music that is met by a sonically R&B/pop rhythmic sound.”
Xyzelle
From: Bristol
Music style: Alt RnB
Instagram username: @xyzelle._
Xyzelle shares of their music: “Elements of hip-hop flows sneaked into R&B melodies and lyricism, I weave in and out of each genre and push the boundaries of what it means to be an R&B artist.”
Project Icon airs from Sunday, 26 March at 9PM on BBC Three and iPlayer.