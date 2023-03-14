Love Island winners Sanam and Kai reveal plans for prize money

Love Island winners Sanam and Kai have spilled all on their plans after leaving the villa.

The pair topped the public vote in Sunday night’s final with Ron & Lana finishing as runners up.

Reflecting on the results, Sanam said: “We said from day one, we wanted Ron & Lana to win, so it was a win, win for us. Even if they had won, they’re our best friends, we love them so much and wanted them to win and support them. And if we won, we knew they were then supporting us.”

Kai agreed: “Yeah it was win win for us. Either our favourite couple wins or we win. It was the best moment ever. Especially for me, being stood on that stage with Ron, that meant a lot to me. He’s been there for me through thick and thin and I’ve been there for him through thick and thin. It’s amazing that we both got to share that moment together.”

Asked about their plans for the £50,000 prize money, Sanam responded: “Holiday!”

Kai shared: “I want to go to Italy. I want to go to the Amalfi Coast. Sanam wants to go to Santorini!”

Sanam added: “We’ve got to be sensible with it as well.”

Kai continued: “Before I came in here I wanted to start up a business and help kids get into physical activity. I don’t want to turn my back on teaching, working with young kids and think I will use some of that to do that. I am not sure yet in what capacity.”

Sanam agreed: “That’s similar to me. I came from social work – working with children who have been adopted. I know that sometimes in my area there can be limited services, so for me I want to be able to do something to aid and support them, being an advocate for them.”

Kai said: “Both our careers were pretty similar when we came in here. The conversations we had and the reasons why we were doing them were very similar.”

As for their plans outside the villa, Kai shared: “Sanam’s coming to Manchester this week. Then I’m going to go to Bedford, then to London. Then we have all of these little holidays planned. I feel like we are going to be very busy together, it’s going to be non-stop and we are excited for it!”

Love Island: SR9: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kai and Sanam on a date.

Sanam added: “I want to meet your sister as well. I want to get to know the rest of your family. I’m really excited to meet them all. You’ve got loads of people for me to meet so I can’t wait. We’ve got a lot we want to do together and just continue on the outside.”

Meanwhile, Sanam also spoke about making Love Island history as the first Casa Amor girl to win.

She shared: “Honestly, I am one of these people that take things day-by-day. I don’t go into something thinking I am achieving it straight away, I take it day-by-day. When I got into Casa I didn’t think I would make it to the main Villa. Then I got into the main Villa and didn’t think I would make it any further.

“You know what, don’t let your fears get in the way – go for it. Things can actually work out, and what’s meant to be will be. Don’t lose hope – that’s my message for anyone else considering it!”

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX.