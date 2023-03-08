There’s a new favourite couple to win Love Island 2023.

With now less than a week away until the final of Love Island, the competition to be crowned this year’s winners is heating up.

A £50,000 prize is at stake for the champions, and it’s looking like it’ll be a close race.

Love Island: SR9: Ep52 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Sanam and Kai. ©ITV Plc

Sanam Harrinanan & Kai Fagan are the now narrow favourites, just ahead of Samie Elishi & Tom Clare and Jessie Wynter & Will Young.

Lana Jenkins & Ron Hall are next in the running while Tanya Manhenga & Shaq Muhammad are the outsiders.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson for online bookies BetVictor, shares: “For the first time Sanam and Kai are leading the market at 7/4. They have been a strong couple since Casa Amor and fans on social media seem to admire these two and how unproblematic they are. Can they go all the way?

“Samie and Tom have been chasing Jessie and Will’s tails in the market and now they have overtaken them as they are second favourites at 5/2. Tom has had a rollercoaster of a journey in the villa, but since bombshell Samie came in, he’s been smitten (despite a little hiccup in Casa Amor). Some fans on social media have disagreed with how Samie has been gossiping recently, could this hinder their chances to win?

“Jessie and Will have dominated the market throughout the series but now find themselves third favourites to win at 11/4. Will has been a popular islander with fans and in the villa. He loves to make other people laugh but also showed his vulnerability during and after Casa Amor which was admirable.

“Their odds have drifted slightly as they were 6/4 a couple of days ago, and last night they found themselves as one of the vulnerable couples.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. The final will take place on Monday, 13 March with host Maya Jama.