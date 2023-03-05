The Traitors will return to the BBC this month for a very special one-off.

Fresh from news that the show has been officially renewed second series, The Traitors will return to BBC One sooner than you might thing.

In a one-off for Comic Relief, Claudia Winkleman and comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders will star in a celebrity-filled special.

The Traitors: Claudia Winkleman. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Scotland/Mark Mainz

A teaser shares: “Claudia Winkleman (played by Dawn French), assembles the celebrity ‘Faithful’ and ‘Traitors’ for a discussion full of twists and turns.

“Viewers will need to tune in to find out which other famous faces will be under the cloaks and who will be revealed as the ultimate Traitor.”

The real Claudia Winkleman says: “I can’t wait for people to see this sketch. I’m so grateful to Comic Relief for putting the whole thing together. I feel like I’m in an alternate universe, and I like it.”

Jennifer Saunders added: “Worst day of my life, I don’t know why I agree to these things. The only reason why I agreed to this one was to meet Mary Berry.”

Dawn French commented “This was the second worst day of my life. The absolute worst one was meeting Jennifer Saunders. The only reason I agreed to this one was to show Claudia Winkleman the horror that awaits her in the mirror in 30 years’ time…”

The special will air as part of Comic Relief’s Night of TV on Friday, 17 March on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Past episodes of The Traitors are available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.

Meanwhile, applications to apply for The Traitors‘ next series are open now.