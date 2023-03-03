ITV hope to recapture Big Brother's 'golden years' with new revival

ITV is hoping to recapture Big Brother’s ‘golden years’ with its new revival.

It was confirmed last year that ITV would be bringing back the hit reality TV series in 2023 on ITV2.

Speaking in a recent press call, ITV boss Kevin Lygo said he was keen for the show to be different from other reality series.

He said (via BBSpy): “The key to Big Brother is to keep it like it was in its golden period… To have it more interesting, intelligent, upmarket, etcetera, than other reality shows.

“I think it’s a great addition to have in the autumn.”

The telly chief also suggested the show would launch “probably September, October time” although no date has been officially confirmed yet.

The channel previously teased of the reboot: “A new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life, will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

“The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.”

No host has been announced yet with those rumoured including AJ Odudu, Love Island’s Maura Higgins, former Big Brother housemate Alison Hammond and The Masked Singer’s Mo Gilligan.

Emma Willis, who last hosted the show when it was on Channel 5, has ruled herself out of returning.

Big Brother comes to ITV2 and ITVX later this year.

Watch this space for more on the Big Brother’s new series!