Married At First Sight Australia season 10 UK release date confirmed for E4

Married At First Sight Australia is back for season 10 – here’s how and when to watch in the UK.

E4 will be taking another trip down the aisle with the hit reality series from down under very soon.

As ever, Married At First Sight will see some of Australia’s most adventurous singles hand the keys to their heart to relationship experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla.

Married At First Sight Australia Season 10. Pictured: Bronte and Harrison, wedding portrait

Watch Married At First Sight Australia season 10 in the UK

The show will start on Monday, 6 March 2023 at 7:30PM on E4. Episodes will then continue nightly Monday-Thursdays on E4 throughout the spring.

As well as watching nightly on TV, you can watch episodes online via All 4 here.

A teaser for the latest season shares: “Married at First Sight Australia is back for another series and another dose of love and drama with a whole new bunch of brides and grooms-to-be are who are about to embark on the MAFS experiment.

“The first wedding of the series is full of romance with Lyndall and Cameron. From the moment they meet, it’s a match made in heaven.

“In the second wedding, Bronte meets Harrison. Although their union begins with a love story, it soon descends into chaos as Bronte’s wedding guest reveals Harrison’s questionable past.”

You can catch up on past seasons of MAFS Australia online in the UK via All 4 here.

Meanwhile, Married At First Sight UK will return to E4 later in 2023 with a brand new series.

If you’re single, you can apply for the new series online here.

A casting call asks: “In this unique relationship series about married life, a panel of matchmaking experts will be there to help you find the one.”

Past series are available on catch up via All 4.