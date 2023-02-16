Love Island 2023 continues nightly with what’s set to be a dramatic Casa Amor recoupling.

Ahead of making their big decisions, the Islanders are starting to think about the connections they’ve made and their connections in the other Villas.

Speaking to Cynthia in the main Villa, Casey says: “You’re the girl I’ve definitely been closest with and vibed with the most. It’s just been so nice. It honestly has and I feel like you’re a flirt and I’m a flirt and it’s good.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lydia and Tom.

He adds: “I think for us boys, no matter what decisions we make, someone’s always going to be upset… There’s going to be some broken hearts.”

Meanwhile, Tom is talking to Lydia about where his head is at admitting: “I really don’t know… There’s qualities in you and Samie that I look for in a girlfriend.”

He says of their kiss on the terrace: “It did feel right.”

Lydia says: “Whatever happens, you’ve done what’s right for you.”

Meanwhile in Casa Amor Tanya tells Martin: “I’ve come in here to find something for real that will make sense for me. I can only go off what I know.”

Martin says: “It’s going to be interesting…”

Soon both Villas then receive a text bringing their time at Casa Amor to an end.

The girls at Casa Amor’s message reads: “Girls, tonight there will be a recoupling in which you must decide whether you want to remain coupled with your partner back in the Villa or recouple with one of the new boys #CasaNomore.”

Meanwhile at the main Villa the boy’s message says: “Boys, tonight there will be a recoupling in which you must decide whether you want to remain coupled up with your girl who has been living in Casa Amor or recouple with one of the new girls #JudgementDay.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya Jama speaks to boys and Casa girls.

As the Islanders in the main Villa anticipate the impending recoupling, host Maya Jama makes a dramatic return.

As the recoupling gets underway Casey is first to be asked to make his decision.

Casey admits: “It’s not been an easy decision at all…”

Is his connection in Casa Amor stronger than what he had with Claudia?

And as the decisions continue, who is left buzzing, who is left shocked and who is left single?

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.