Strictly Come Dancing is set to sign its first ever wheelchair user as part of 2023’s line up.

The BBC one dance competition will be back this autumn with a new host of famous faces taking to the ballroom.

According to reports, this year’s line up will be more inclusive than ever.

Strictly Come Dancing judges (L-R): Anton du Beke; Shirley Ballas; Motsi Mabuse; Craig Revel Horwood. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: “This is an extremely challenging project but one that Strictly bosses think is worth it and believe it is going to be absolutely brilliant.”

They added: “It is yet another example of how progressive and inclusive the programme is. As well as creating some wonderful television moments, it will also give an amazing opportunity to someone in a wheelchair.”

A spokesperson for Strictly declined to comment on the reports.

Right now, stars on the line up for 2023’s Strictly Come Dancing are to be confirmed.

Strictly has previously welcomed wheelchair dancers with its pro group routines featuring performers from Candoco Dance Company.

They danced to David Bowie’s Life On Mars as part of the show’s 2018 series.

Fronted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Strictly airs in the autumn on BBC One

Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood currently make up the judges.

The most recent Strictly Come Dancing series saw wildlife photographer Hamza Yassin triumph last December.

Hamza and pro partner Jowita Przystal competed in the final against Fleur East & Vito Coppola, Molly Rainford & Carlos Gu and Helen Skelton & Gorka Marquez.

You can catch up on the past series and Christmas special on BBC iPlayer here.