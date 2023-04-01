I'm A Celebrity All Stars start date 'revealed' for new series in South Africa

A start date has been revealed for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’s new ‘all stars’ spin-off series in South Africa.

Former celebrity campmates will return for the new show at Kruger National Park.

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa will see a host of iconic names from past series head back around the camp fire to face more bush tucker trials.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread. ©ITV Plc

They’ll be faced with a number of testing challenges as they battle it out to be crowned the Best Of champion.

I’m A Celebrity All Stars Start Date

It’s been reported that I’m A Celebrity: South Africa will begin on Monday, 24 April.

According to The Sun, the show will run for three weeks each weekday on ITV1 and ITVX, who have yet to officially confirm the start date.

A teaser for the show shares: “This series sees the return of some of the most memorable campmates from previous series in the brand new setting of South Africa. They survived the Australian jungle, but South Africa is an even harder proposition which will push them to their limits and test them like never before.

“The challenges are bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving. With no public vote, they will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever ‘I’m A Celebrity Legend’.”

Who’s on the line up?

Those confirmed to be returning to the jungle include Phil Tufnell, Helen Flanagan, Janice Dickinson, Fatima Whitbread and Shaun Ryder.

Joining them are Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell and Amir Khan.

Also said to be taking part are Myleene Klass, Dean Gaffney, Gillian McKeith, Joe Swash, Georgia Toffolo and Andy Whyment.

Ant & Dec will host the spin-off which will air nightly on ITV1 and ITVX.

Meanwhile the usual series of I’m A Celebrity will return to Australia, back on ITV1 this autumn.

You can catch up on the latest series of I’m A Celebrity via ITVX website here.