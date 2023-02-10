Jessie Wynter and Will Young hot favourites to win Love Island 2023

Love Island: SR9: Ep15 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie and Will are shocked. ©ITV Plc

Jessie Wynter and Will Young have become the odds-on favourites to be Love Island’s winning couple.

Following the latest events in the villa, the pair currently lead the way to be crowned this year’s champions.

Other contenders include Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad (5/1), Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall (11/2) and Samie Elishi and Tom Clare (9/1).

Love Island: SR9: Ep16 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: Will and Jessie on a date. ©ITV Plc

However couples not expected to go the distance are Olivia Hawkins and Kai Fagan as well as Ellie Spence and Jordan Odofin.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Jessie and Will are now the 4/6 odds-on favourites to be Love Island’s winning couple after the pair spent the night in the hideaway earlier this week. Tanya and Shaq, the only other couple to experience the hideaway, are Jessie and Will’s closest rivals at 5/1, with Lana and Ron 11/2 to win the £50,000 cash prize.”

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

The latest episode saw a surprise recoupling following the entrance of new girl Claudia.

Tanyel found herself becoming the most recent Islander to leave the villa after being left single.

She had been in a ‘friendship couple’ with Ron who finally got the chance to couple up with Lana.

Tanyel confessed following her exit: “Going into the fire pit, I just had a weird feeling that I was going to be leaving the Villa. I like Jordan as a person, but I knew that if he had chosen to couple up with me, I’d have been forcing it. I knew there was no spark.”

She added of Lana and Ron: “I want them to win the show. I said to him when I was leaving, ‘If you let me down, that’s our friendship done.’ I’m so happy they’re together. I feel like they’re the strongest couple and they have the most genuine feelings for each other.”