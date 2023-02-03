The Masked Singer first look at next episode as TWO celebs are unmasked

Here’s a first look at Saturday night’s performances on The Masked Singer 2023 ahead of a double elimination.

The Masked Singer UK 2023 continues with its sixth episode on Saturday, 4 February at 7PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

The singing competition sees secret stars fight to put on the best musical performance all while their real identities are secret under spectacular masks.

The Masked Singer fourth series is hosted by Joel Dommett alongside a panel of Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan. This time they are joined by guest panellist Stephen Mulhern.

They will be trying to find out who is hiding behind the remaining masks with TWO characters being unmasked this week.

See a first look at the performances below…

Fawn

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Fawn. ©Bandicoot TV

Jacket Potato

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Potato. ©Bandicoot TV

Jellyfish

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jellyfish. ©Bandicoot TV

Knitting

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Knitting. ©Bandicoot TV

Otter

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Otter. ©Bandicoot TV

Phoenix

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Phoenix. ©Bandicoot TV

Rhino

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Rhino. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer fourth season airs Saturday evenings on ITV1.

Other masked singers in the show who have been unmasked so far are Rubbish, Pigeon, Cat & Mouse, Ghost and Piece of Cake.

You can catch up with the series via the ITVX website.