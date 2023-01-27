The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Pigeon. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s your first look at the latest performances on The Masked Singer 2023 this weekend.

The Masked Singer’s fourth series continues Saturday evening on ITV1 at 9PM

The singing competition sees secret stars fight to put on the best musical performance as their identities are hidden behind elaborate costumes.

Joel Dommett is once again back hosting with celebrity sleuths Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora trying to guess who is hiding behind the masks each episode.

Tonight it’s episode 5 as the remaining eight mystery celebrities perform together for the first time.

As ever, at the end one celebrity will be eliminated and ‘take it off’ to reveal their identity.

See a first look at the performances below…

Fawn

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Fawn. ©Bandicoot TV

Jacket Potato

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Potato. ©Bandicoot TV

Jellyfish

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jellyfish. ©Bandicoot TV

Knitting

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Knitting. ©Bandicoot TV

Otter

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Otter. ©Bandicoot TV

Phoenix

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Phoenix. ©Bandicoot TV

Pigeon

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Pigeon. ©Bandicoot TV

Rhino

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Rhino. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer UK airs Saturday night at 7PM on ITV1.

More acts taking part in the show this year who have already been unmasked are Cat & Mouse, Rubbish, Ghost and Piece of Cake.

You can watch the show online via ITVX.