Maya Jama reveals all about Love Island's new winter series

Maya Jama has revealed all about the upcoming series of Love Island ahead of its launch this month.

New host Maya will front the first of two series of Love Island this year from Monday, 16 January from a luxury villa in South Africa.

Joining Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on ITV’s This Morning today, Maya shared what viewers can expect from the new winter series.

Maya said: “I literally go tomorrow! It’s been a massive countdown because you find out ages ago and it’s like ‘not this month’, ‘not the next month or the next’ and now it’s one day away! But I’m really, really excited.

“The biggest pressure is the slow walk to enter – so [the outfit] has to look good in the wind, you have to be able to move in it, saucy but not too saucy…”

After Maya surprised the hosts with some Love Island merchandise – including bath robes, water bottles and suitcases with their names one – she went on to explain her reaction to being asked to front the popular ITV2 show.

She enthused: “It was a no-brainer because I’m a massive fan of the show and I was like, ‘Yeah, ok… when does it start?’…it’s all a bit of a blur to be honest. But I found out and said, ‘Yes, absolutely!’ and now we’re off to South Africa.”

Maya admitted: “I have always been a big fan but I tried not to do too much research because you want to still be yourself don’t you? And ask the questions you want to know… I’m just going to approach it how I’ve screamed at the telly for years!”

Revealing her favourite series was the Chris and Kem series, Maya continued “Just everyone on that series – I felt like there were so many moments that had the whole nation hooked and the show went to the next level.”

Meanwhile, following earlier comments on This Morning during the news review on how Davina McCall would like to see a middle-aged Love Island, Maya said: “I think it should be all ages, get them all in, get the nans and grandads… maybe next time!”

To see the full interview visit itv.com/watch/this-morning

This Morning airs weekdays from 10AM on ITV1 & ITVX.