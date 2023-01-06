Ant and Dec spill all on I'm A Celebrity's new all star series

Ant & Dec have revealed all on I’m A Celebrity’s upcoming all star series.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will return soon with a brand new show set in South Africa.

Airing later this year on ITV1 and ITVX, the special run will welcome back fifteen former campers for another stay in the jungle.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine today, Dec revealed they have already filmed the series, saying: “It’s kind of an all-stars… Taking some of your favourite campmates from the last 20 years and taking them for a brand new challenge in South Africa.

“So it’s a completely different landscape and they’re doing it again. They’re competing to become the first ever I’m A Celebrity ‘Legend of the Savanna’… It’s very special.”

Ant further explained: “And it’s slightly different to the show we do in Australia because they go head to head in trials and whoever loses leaves. It’s quite brutal, so that’s how we decided the winner.”

Dec added: “We’ve done it, we’ve shot it and it’s really, really good.”

The line up of celebrity contestants is rumoured to include Joe Swash, Phil Tufnell, Georgia Toffolo, Shaun Ryder and Andy Whyment.

Also said to be taking part are Myleene Klass, Jordan Banjo, Dean Gaffney, Gillian McKeith and Amir Khan.

Comparing the experience to Australia, Ant told Lorraine: “Do you know what though, there was loads of baboons when we filmed the series.

“There was baboons everywhere. Like we’d be in the middle of doing a trial and then you would just hear the noise, literally just behind the cameraman, and a whole family of baboons… is that what you call them? A group of baboons? A school of baboons? I don’t know. A babble of baboons would just sit watching the trial.”

Dec said: “They came along in the middle of the trial, they just came along and just sat there. That was the audience, yeah! Hopefully there will be a few more watching when it goes on telly…”

Ant joked: “We didn’t get any laughs from the baboons!”

To watch the interview and show in full visit itv.com

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9AM on ITV1 & ITVX.