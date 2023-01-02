Holly Willoughby's Freeze the Fear has 'no current plans' for second series

Freeze The Fear with Wim Hof hosts Lee Mack and Holly Willoughby. Credit: BBC/Hungry Bear Media/Pete Dadds

The BBC are said to be holding off a second series of Freeze the Fear.

Under the guidance of extreme athlete Wim Hof, Freeze the Fear followed eights celebrities as they take on a unique test of mental strength like no other.

Set in sub-zero temperatures, each week saw them take on various challenges, which gradually become more daring as the series progresses.

Freeze The Fear with Wim Hof – (l-r back then front row) Owain Evans, Chelcee Grimes, Gabby Logan, Dianne Buswell, Patrice Evra, Alfie Boe, Professor Green, Tamzin Outhwaite Owain Wyn Evans, Chelcee Grimes, Gabby Logan, Professor Green, Dianne Buswell, Tamzin Outhwaite, Patrice Evra, Alfie Boe – (C) Hungry Bear Media – Photographer: Pete Dadds

The first series was hosted by Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack and aired last Spring.

According to The Sun newspaper, there are currently no plans for a second series.

A source shared: “As it stands there’s been no work done on a second series.

“This time last year the team were months into pre-production and filming was just two weeks away.

“Never say never, but as it stands no decision has been made on the future of the show.”

The BBC declined to comment on the report.

The celebrity line up for the first series included musical theatre legend Alfie Boe OBE; Singer/songwriter, TV presenter and footballer, Chelcee Grimes; Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell and sports TV presenter Gabby Logan.

Joining them were weatherman Owain Wyn Evans; French footballer and coach Patrice Evra; rapper and mental health advocate Professor Green and actress Tamzin Outhwaite.

The main show was joined by a spin-off series on BBC Three hosted by Munya Chawawa and Yung Filly.

Speaking about the show previously, Holly said: “I can’t wait to team up with Lee and Wim on this show. Lee is a favourite in our house because he’s so hilariously funny and I’ve been a fan of Wim for a long time – he’s a genius who’s incredibly passionate about helping others.

“This show is going to be brilliantly entertaining and you never know…you may find out some things that could help you along the way too.”

You can catch up with the first series on BBC iPlayer here.