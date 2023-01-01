The Masked Singer set to reveal 'huge name' in latest series

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Potato, Rubbish, Piece of Cake, Fawn, Pigeon and Rhino. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer is set to unmask its biggest ever name on this year’s new series.

The Masked Singer fourth season launches this week on ITV1.

The musical guessing game sees celebrities go head to head to put on a standout music performance while keeping their identity a secret with spectacular masks and costumes.

The Masked Singer fourth season is fronted by Joel Dommett alongside a panel of Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan.

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jonathan Ross and Knitting. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

They will be trying to find out who is behind the mask after each performance.

Masked singers competing in the show this year are Otter, Fawn, Knitting, Phoenix, Cat & Mouse, Jellyfish, Piece of Cake, Jacket Potato, Pigeon, Ghost, Rubbish and Rhino.

And according to Jonathan, one of the celebs hiding under the masks is a big name.

He teased: “There is one name in there who is someone who has filled stadiums and we were all surprised.

“When that name came up I thought, ‘It can’t possibly be that person’, but it was.”

Speaking at ITV’s Palooza event, he added to The Sun: “We were all very excited and afterwards we were all saying, ‘How did they get that person to do it?’.”

Meanwhile Jonathan has also spoken about The Masked Singer’s first ever duo, Cat & Mouse.

“So it makes it a bit harder to guess because the clues could be about one of them or both of them, you know what I mean?” he said. “So it’s harder in many ways but it’s a lot more fun to watch

because you try and pick up from them what is their relationship? Are they people who are together off screen? Are they people who work together?

“So it feels like a different element and it means that they can do different things on stage together as well. So you have a different kind of comic dynamic going on there.”

The Masked Singer fourth series continues Saturdays on ITV1.

You can catch up with the series via ITVX.