The Voice Kids first look at tonight's final as winner is crowned

The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: will.i.am, Ronan Keating, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones. ©ITV

Here’s a first look at the final episode of The Voice Kids UK 2022 as the winner is crowned tonight.

It’s the sixth series of the show and this year with four coaches taking up seats on the iconic red chairs.

Original Voice Kids stars Will.i.am, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott are all back alongside new coach pop legend Ronan Keating.

Over the past two nights, the coaches have each chosen four contestants for their teams in the blind audition stages as they hunt for the latest generation of superstar singers.

Both solo singers and double acts, aged 7-14, are invited to perform in a bid to get the coaches hitting their buzzers.

In the final tonight, the four teams will first perform as groups before their respective coach picks one act to make it through to the final stage.

Ultimately, one young singer will be crowned The Voice Kids 2022 champion and enjoy a luxury holiday to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

Get a first look at the contestants and performances in the final below…

Team Pixie: Israella, Eva, Lacey and Tommy

The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Pixie: Israella, Eva, Lacey and Tommy. ©ITV

The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Pixie: Israella, Eva, Lacey and Tommy perform. ©ITV

Team Danny: Bethany, Todd, Myleen, Caelan and Emma Willis

The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Danny: Bethany, Todd, Myleen, Caelan and Emma Willis. ©ITV

The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Danny: Bethany, Todd, Myleen and Caelan. ©ITV

Team Will: Tawana, Darcie, Amber and Tyler

The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Will: Tawana, Darcie, Amber and Tyler. ©ITV

The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Will: Amber, Darcie, Tawana and Tyler perform. ©ITV

Team Ronan: Sebastian, Aimee, Freya, Lyra and Emma Willis

The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Ronan: Sebastian, Aimee, Freya, Lyra and Emma Willis. ©ITV

The Voice Kids: SR6: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Team Ronan: Sebastian, Aimee, Freya and Lyra perform. ©ITV

The Voice UK Kids continues at 8PM tonight, Wednesday 28 December, on ITV1 and ITVX.