Love Island and I'm A Celebrity most complained about TV shows of 2022

Love Island: SR8: Ep39 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Islanders gather for a recoupling: Andrew, Adam, Josh, Deji, Luca, Dami, Billy and Davide. Danica, Gemma, Summer, Coco, Ekin-Su, Tasha, Indiyah and Paige. ©ITV

Love Island was the most complained about TV show of 2022, TV watchdog Ofcom has revealed.

Three episodes from this summer’s series on ITV2 made the top ten of most complained TV moments from the past year, totalling 4,922 complaints.

I’m A Celebrity was next in the list with 2,517 focused on the involvement of Mat Hancock in the series.

Most complained about TV moments of 2022

Love Island (17 July) – 2,630 complaints related to alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa.

I’m a Celebrity…. Get me out of here! (6-27 November) – 1,890 viewers objected to the inclusion of Matt Hancock in the series.

Friday Night Live (21 October) – 1,548 complaints related to a performance by Jordan Gray.

Love Island (19 July) – 1,523 complaints related to alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa.

Good Morning Britain (15 February) – 860 complaints related to comments made by Richard Madeley about death threats made to Keir Starmer.

Jeremy Vine (24 January) – 773 viewers complained about a health consultant’s inaccurate statement about numbers of unvaccinated people in hospital during the pandemic.

Love Island (18 July) – 769 complaints related to alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa.

I’m a Celebrity…. Get me out of here! (13 November) – 627 viewers objected to bullying behaviour against Matt Hancock.

FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Argentina v France (18 December) – 605 complaints related to politicised comments from Gary Neville.

Sky News (10 September) – 559 complained after a Justice for Chris Kaba walk was reported as people on their way to pay tribute to the late Queen.

Note: Complaints about BBC aren’t included as these are handled directly by the BBC.

Overall Ofcom says it received 36,543 complaints from the start of January this year through to 19 December, a significant drop on 2021’s total of 173,132 and 2020’s 83,379 complaints.