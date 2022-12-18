Hamza Yassin speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing victory

Hamza Yassin has spoken out after his victory on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

It was the wildlife cameraman and presenter who won Strictly this weekend in the grand live final on Saturday night.

Speaking after his victory today, Hamza said: “I am absolutely over the moon, I can’t believe it. I didn’t believe I would make it past week one, let alone make it to the final and lift that Glitterball.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022’s Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

“This wouldn’t have been possible without Jowita, she have been my absolute rock through this entire experience and I wouldn’t have wanted this journey with anyone else, and for that I will be eternally grateful. I can’t put into words what this means to us and I’m so thankful for everyone who has voted, it’s made the long hours of training and hard work worthwhile.”

He added: “Everyone deserved to win tonight, the performances were outstanding, and it was such a brilliant final which topped off the most amazing experience.”

Pro partner Jowita Przystal added: “Thank you SO much to everyone who has voted for us. I am so proud of Hamza, the sheer amount of hard work, determination and courage he has shown over the past 13 weeks has been incredible.

“I never thought I would be lifting the Glitterball on my first year as a Strictly Pro! We are so grateful for all the support and love we’ve received, it’s been an amazing journey, and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Hamza came top after 13 weeks of competition against 14 other celebrities.

Other names on Strictly Come Dancing line up this year included actor James Bye, Bros frontman Matt Goss, singer, TV & radio presenter Fleur East, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds OBE and actress & TV host Kym Marsh.

Also on the cast are stand up comedian and actress Ellie Taylor, Loose Women’s Kaye Adams, media personality Richie Anderson, TV actor Will Mellor and footballing icon Tony Adams.

Concluding this year’s contestants are TV & radio host Helen Skelton, comedian, actor & presenter Jayde Adams, TV and radio host Tyler West and singer & actress Molly Rainford.

Strictly 2022 airs on BBC One.

You can catch up on the series online via BBC iPlayer.