The Apprentice 2023 start date and first look trailer revealed

The Apprentice is back for 2023 with a start date and first look trailer revealed.

Lord Sugar returns in the new year with advisors Baroness Karren Brady, Tim Campbell MBE and Claude Littner, who returns for two episodes.

A bumper crop of eighteen candidates will take part in the 17th series all competing to win a life-changing £250,000 investment in their businesses.

The new series starts on Thursday, 5 January on BBC One and iPlayer.

Kicking things off with the ultimate task as the candidates set off to Antigua for crystal clear waters, catamarans and… Claude!

You can watch a first trailer below…

A teaser for the first episodes shares: “Lord Sugar’s search for a new business partner is back, and this year’s 18 candidates kick things off on the magnificent Caribbean island of Antigua. Under the watchful eye of Baroness Karren Brady and Claude Littner, the teams must sell and run bespoke tours.

“After bickering on the beach and some woeful negotiations, back in the boardroom, one candidate is sent packing.

“With the stakes higher than ever and the loser’s cab on standby, as always there’s no easing gently back into boardroom life in this series as our candidates bid to become Lord Sugar’s next business partner and winner of The Apprentice.”

The Apprentice airs on BBC One and iPlayer.