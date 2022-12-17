There is a hot favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2022 going into tonight’s final.

The Strictly final is nearly here, and one of the couples will take home the Glitterball trophy by the end of the night.

Four celebrities and their professionals will each dance one last time before viewer votes alone determine the winner.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final: Hamza Yassin; Fleur East; Helen Skelton; Molly Rainford. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Bookies BetVictor have priced up the odds ahead of the final with Hamza the one to beat.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of online bookies BetVictor, said: “Saturday evening is the grand final and by the end of the night we’ll have our 2022 Strictly winner. The remaining four couples set to take on three routines each – a brand new showdance and two previous routines, one chosen by the judges and a favourite chosen by the couples themselves.

“Hamza is still our favourite to win at 8/15. He’s dominated the market throughout the series, some lucky punters backed him early in the series sat on prices as big as 25/1. Hamza and Jowita’s favourite dance is Couple’s Choice to Jerusalema – Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode.

“Helen Skelton is close behind Hamza, as she comes in at 6/4. Helen and Gorka’s favourite dance of the series will be their iconic Couple’s Choice to Mein Herr by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret).

“Molly Rainford is 25/1, Molly and Carlos’ favourite dance is Rumba to All the Man That I Need by Whitney Houston.

“Fleur East is 50/1, Fleur and Vito’s Couple’s Choice to Destiny’s Child Megamix by Destiny’s Child.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022’s live final airs at 7:05PM on BBC One this evening with the results announced in the same show.

The show will also welcome back all of this year’s celebs for a group dance.

They include comedian Jayde Adams, stand up comedian Ellie Taylor, Loose Women star Kaye Adams, musician and actor Matt Goss, soap star James Bye and media personality Richie Anderson,

Joining them are media personality Kym Marsh, TV star Will Mellor, radio DJ and TV presenter Tyler West, Paralympian & broadcaster Ellie Simmonds OBE and footballer turned manager Tony Adams MBE

Plus, there will be a music performance from Florence and the Machine.