The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final is on its way and here’s all you need to know!

This weekend Strictly Come Dancing will conclude its latest series as one celebrity picks up the Glitterball trophy.

Here’s everything about the Strictly final this year….

When is the Strictly Come Dancing final?

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final will air on Saturday, 17 December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The final will run for just over two hours from 7:15PM.

As in past years, the final result will be revealed live on Saturday night rather than in a separate results show on Sunday as other weeks.

Who are the Strictly finalists?

After twelve weeks just four celebrities remain in the competition.

They are singer & actress Molly Rainford, Wildlife cameraman & presenter Hamza Yassin, TV & radio presenter Helen Skelton and singer & presenter Fleur East.

It was actor Will Mellor who became the unlucky one to miss out in last Sunday’s dance off.

How does the Strictly Come Dancing final work?

Based on past years, the finalists will each be performing up to three dances.

There is the traditional show dance where anything goes while the celebrities will also reprise two past dances.

The celebs will choose their own favourite dance to reprise while another will be chosen by the judges, who give them feedback on what to do better this time.

Strictly Come Dancing judges Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas,Picture shows: Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas ,BBC,Ray Burmiston

The Judges will score all the routines but the marks throughout the night are for guidance only and the public vote alone will decide who wins.

Who will win Strictly 2022?

According to the latest odds from Betway, Hamza Yassin is odds-on favourite at 8/15 to win Strictly ahead of this weekend’s final.

Helen Skelton follows behind at 13/8.

Molly Rainford and Fleur East are huge outsiders to claim the Glitterball trophy at 50/1 and 66/1 respectively.