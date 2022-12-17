It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 FINAL tonight and here are all the dances, songs and SPOILERS!

This evening Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly return to front the final performance show live from London.

It’s the finals of the competition and just four celebs remain for tonight’s live show where they’ll be dancing three routines each.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be casting their critical eyes over the routines but ONLY public votes will decide the winner.

The Strictly Come Dancing finalists

Last weekend saw Will Mellor and Nancy Xu eliminated in the dance off leaving us with just four celebrity and pro dancer couples in the running to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing 2022 winner.

The final four are TV & radio host Fleur East, CBBC actress Molly Rainford, Wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin and TV presenter Helen Skelton.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances

The finalists will be performing three dances: They’ll perform their show dance, a previous routine as selected by the judges and their personal favourite dances.

Here’s week 13’s Strictly Come Dancing final song and dance list in full…

Fleur & Vito

Judges’ Pick: Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to Destiny’s Child Megamix by Destiny’s Child

Show Dance: Find Me by Sigma featuring Birdy

Helen & Gorka

Judges’ Pick: Jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monáe

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to Mein Herr by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret)

Show Dance: Shine by Emeli Sandé

Molly & Carlos

Judges’ Pick: Quickstep to Love On Top by Beyoncé

Favourite Dance: Rumba to All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston

Show Dance: Kiss/1999 by Prince

Hamza & Jowita

Judges’ Pick: Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to Jerusalema – Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

Show Dance: Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood; Motsi Mabuse; Shirley Ballas; Anton Du Beke. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

The remaining couples will return to the dancefloor in the final of the competition on Saturday, 17 December at 7:15PM.

The live final will run for just over two under hours to 9PM. There is NO results show, either tonight or tomorrow, with the winner revealed straight after the performances.

Alongside the dances from the contestants, there will be a group dance from all of this year’s celebrities and a music performance from Ed Sheeran.

Who will win?

Hamza is the current hot favourite to take the glitterball trophy.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of online bookies BetVictor, said ahead of the live show: “Hamza is still our favourite to win at 8/15. He’s dominated the market throughout the series, some lucky punters backed him early in the series sat on prices as big as 25/1”

Helen is his closest competition with Molly and Fleur the outsiders after numerous appearances in the dance off.