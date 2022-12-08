Favourite to replace Matt Lucas on The Great British Bake Off revealed

Richard Ayoade has been named as the favourite to replace Matt Lucas on the Great British Bake Off.

Comedian Matt announced earlier this month he was quitting the hit baking show following its upcoming Celebrity Specials in the New Year.

Although any potential replacement has not been officially announced, there’s an early frontrunner to join Noel Fielding.

According to Betfair, Richard Ayoade is the 7/2 favourite to join the tent as a presenter after Matt revealed he was leaving the show

Former Great British Sewing Bee presenter Joe Lycett is next at 9/2 to step into Lucas’ shoes, with 2015 winner Nadiya Hussain next at 7/1

A return for duo Mel Giedroyc Sue Perkins is 16/1, while James Acaster returning to the tent is 10/1 after his memorable appearance on the celebrity version of the show

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Joe Lycett presented three series of The Great British Sewing Bee and is 9/2 to swap needles for kneading and replace the outgoing Matt Lucas as a presenter on The Great British Bake Off.

“Richard Ayoade is the current 7/2 favourite, with 2015 Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain 7/1. James Acaster made a memorable appearance on the celebrity edition and is 10/1 to return to the tent as a presenter, while a comeback for Mel and Sue is 16/1.”

Matt said on social media he was stepping down from the showans he had decided to leave the show due to scheduling commitments.

Matt wrote on Twitter “xxx Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both ‘Fantasy Football League’ and ‘Bake Off’ alongside all my other projects.

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else. I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.

Bake Off will return in early 2023 with its Celebrity Specials in support of Stand Up To Cancer. The main series will follow in the autumn.