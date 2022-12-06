Great British Bake Off Christmas 2022 air date and celebrity line up revealed

The Great British Bake Off Christmas Special 2022: L-R back – Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas L-R front – Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith

Here’s when The Great British Bake Off’s 2022 Christmas Celebrity special is on TV and who’s taking part.

The Bake Off’s festive special will be hosted by Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will also be back in the tent to set the challenges and determine who wins.

Five celebrities will go head to head as they’re faced with a trio of tasks with each of the contestants hoping to win Christmas Star Baker

Taking part are The Big Breakfast’s Gaby Roslin, Time Team’s Sir Tony Robison, Pop World’s Miquita Oliver, The Word’s Terry Christian and Brookside’s Claire Sweeney.

Alongside the baking action, the special will also feature a beautiful performance of Swan Lake by the English National Ballet

The Great British Bake Off’s Christmas special will air Christmas Eve (Saturday, 24 December) at 8:25PM on Channel 4.

You can watch the Great British Bake Off’s Christmas festive special online for free via the All4 player here.

As well as the Christmas special there’s also a second holiday episode airing over the New Year.

The Great British Bake Off’s New Year’s special sees Prue and Paul with Matt and Noel welcome back four former Bake Off contestants for a rematch.

Taking part will be 2021 finalist Chigs, 2020’s Lottie and Manon and 2018’s Antony, who battle it out over three seasonal challenges to see who will win the first Star Baker crown of 2023.

They’re all hoping to impress the judges with their skills and creativity and take home the coveted Festive Star Baker title. Together they’ll see in the New Year with a performance by Riverdance.

The Great New Year Bake Off airs on New Year’s Day (Sunday, 1 January) at 7:40PM.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 and recently wrapped up its twelfth series.

You can catch up on the full past series online via the All4 player.

Meanwhile, applications for The Great British Bake Off 2023 are open now.