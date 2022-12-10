It’s the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 semi-final this weekend and the pressure is on for the couples.

It was Kym Marsh who became the unlucky star to miss out on the semi-final in last week’s Strictly results to leave us with the final five celebrity contestants.

Those currently left in the competition are TV personality Helen Skelton, actor Will Mellor, Wildlife cameraman & presenter Hamza Yassin, CBBC actress Molly Rainford and singer Fleur East.

When is Strictly on this weekend?

Due to the football this week’s Strictly TV schedule has changed.

The live show will air on Sunday, 11 December from 7:15PM.

Then the results will broadcast on Monday, 12 December from 8:15PM.

The remaining five couples in the competition will each be performing two dances in the hope of reaching the Grand Final on Saturday, 17 of December.

> Strictly Come Dancing semi-final date and time with two dances for remaining celebs

Heading into the semi-final weekend, Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin are front-runners for the final with bookies.

Meanwhile Molly Rainford is favourite at 8/11 to hang up her dancing shoes during Sunday night’s live semi-final

Fleur East follows behind at 11/8, with Will Mellor also at risk at 7/1.

A spokesperson for Betway said: “As every top footballer knows, the worst time to go out is the semi-finals and that’s what the Strictly hopefuls face this week.

“The consistently excellent Hamza and Helen (both 33/1) will expect to sail through, but choppier waters are ahead for dance off regulars Fleur (11/8) and Molly (8/11).

“Whilst Will Mellor (7/1) has made serene progress in recent weeks, he may yet find himself with work to do to reach next week’s Glitterball final.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues with the Semi Final, which will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, 11 December at 7:15PM and the Results Show on Monday, 12th December at 8:15PM.

As well as the dance off, the results will feature a brand new routine from the professionals and a spectacular musical performance from Lewis Capaldi.