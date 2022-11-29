MasterChef returns with two Celebrity Christmas specials for 2022

Celebrity MasterChef will be back with two Christmas Specials for 2022.

Former contestants from the cookery competition will return for two festive episodes later this year.

Bringing some foodie fun to the festive season, MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace return once again for both a Christmas and Festive special on BBC One.

The pair will be inviting eight of the most memorable celebrities from past series back into the infamous MasterChef kitchen.

Expect a real cracker from the Christmas MasterChef kitchen with plenty of laughs, songs, and some astonishing food.

Airing on Friday, 23 December at 8PM, Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off will see Happy Monday’s legend Bez; Athletics World Champion Iwan Thomas MBE; Pop star Josh Cuthbert and opera singing superstar Lesley Garrett CBE, compete to be crowned Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Champion 2022.

Then in Celebrity MasterChef Festive Extravaganza – air date to be announced – dancer AJ Pritchard; Actor Chizzy Akudolu; British Drag Performer Kitty Scott-Claus and reality star and X-Factor winner Megan McKenna, go all out as one cook will be crowned Celebrity MasterChef Festive Champion 2022.

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One.

You can catch up on past series and specials online now with the BBC iPlayer.