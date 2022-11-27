tellymix
Advertisements

Who will win I'm A Celebrity 2022? Favourite revealed ahead of live final

Posted by Josh Darvill
Jill Scott in the camp
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Jill Scott is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022 tonight.

After 22 days in the castle camp, a trio of celebrities remain for this evening’s grand final.

Viewers will tonight crown a new King or Queen Of The Jungle live on ITV.

Ahead of Ant & Dec hosting the episode and revealing the results, Lioness Jill Scott is the clear 3/10 favourite to be named Queen of the Jungle according to the odds from Betfair.

Matt Hancock remains in the jungle and is the second favourite at 5/1 to win the crown

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “The I’m A Celebrity campmates are hours away from checking out of the Jungle after their three-week stay and Jill Scott is the 3/10 favourite to win the show and leave camp with the crown.

“Matt Hancock features in the final four and is the second favourite at 5/1 to be named King of the Jungle. Owen Warner trails at 17/2 in the betting and Mike Tindall is an outsider at 11/1.”

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs at 9PM tonight on ITV.

More on: Reality TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook