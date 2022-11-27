Jill Scott is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022 tonight.

After 22 days in the castle camp, a trio of celebrities remain for this evening’s grand final.

Viewers will tonight crown a new King or Queen Of The Jungle live on ITV.

Ahead of Ant & Dec hosting the episode and revealing the results, Lioness Jill Scott is the clear 3/10 favourite to be named Queen of the Jungle according to the odds from Betfair.

Matt Hancock remains in the jungle and is the second favourite at 5/1 to win the crown

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “The I’m A Celebrity campmates are hours away from checking out of the Jungle after their three-week stay and Jill Scott is the 3/10 favourite to win the show and leave camp with the crown.

“Matt Hancock features in the final four and is the second favourite at 5/1 to be named King of the Jungle. Owen Warner trails at 17/2 in the betting and Mike Tindall is an outsider at 11/1.”

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs at 9PM tonight on ITV.