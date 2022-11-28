I'm A Celebrity 2022 voting figures revealed after live final

The I’m A Celebrity 2022 voting percentages for this year’s final have been confirmed.

England Lioness Jill Scott won I’m A Celebrity on Sunday over Hollyoaks star Owen Warner who finished as runner up, and third placed MP Matt Hancock.

The stars joining the final three in camp this year included singer Boy George, comic Seann Walsh, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas.

They were joined by Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, former rugby player Mike Tindall MBE, comic Babatúndé Aléshé and radio broadcaster Chris Moyles.

Olivia was forced to leave before the eliminations started where Charlene was the first to be voted off before Scarlette, Sue and Boy George. Babatúndé was next to head home before we said goodbye to Chris and Seann. Mike just missed out on the final, finishing in fourth place.

12 million votes were cast and here’s just how all the final voting figures worked out…

Final I’m A Celebrity 2022 voting figures and percentages

Third place vote:

Jill – 47.29%

Owen – 30.99%

Matt – 21.72%

Final vote:

Jill – 57.66%

Owen – 42.34%

Jill’s victory was slightly greater than last year, where soap star Danny Miller won with 55% of the vote.

Meanwhile 2020 saw the show’s closest ever final with less than 1% splitting winner Giovanna Fletcher and runner up Jordan North.

Speaking after her exit, Jill said: “It really was tough at times, but I think that cyclone challenge, it was like being a young kid again on a massive inflatable! I just think I threw myself at everything and just tried to make the most of an incredible experience.”

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs on ITV1 and ITV X.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, for 2022 the show returned to Australia after two years in Wales due to the pandemic.