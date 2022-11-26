Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. ©ITV Plc

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has revealed a nasty injury as she trains for Dancing On Ice.

Fresh from her victory on Love Island this summer, Ekin-Su was previously confirmed as one of the celebs taking part in next year’s series.

Ekin-Su has been partnered with professional skate Brendyn Hatfield and the pair are currently hard at work in training.

Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Ekin-Su shared: “It’s gone now but there was a bruise. And I’ve lost a toe nail! It went backwards – but it’s great.

“That will explain how my training is going, but I’m enjoying every second.”

She added: “I’m very competitive and I want to do well. I’m having fun with it and my partner Brendyn is great. He’s such a nice guy.”

Ekin-Su recently hit out at speculation that she and Love Island boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti could split because of the ‘Dancing On Ice curse’.

She tweeted: “If I hear one more thing about this dancing on ice curse I will laugh very hard. Dear oh me… well at least my man fully supports me.

Ekin added: “Oooo I’m so scared the curse oooooo… bahahahaahaha…oh I love it. me and Davide are laughing at the comments”

Dancing On Ice will start on TV in the New Year.

Also on the official line up for Dancing On Ice’s latest series are Hollyoaks & Doctors actress Carley Stenson, singer Michelle Heaton, drag queen The Vivienne, footballing star and TV presenter John Fashanu and EastEnders star Patsy Palmer.

Joining them are comic Darren Harriott, Olympic-medal winning gymnast Nile Wilson, Corrie actress Mollie Gallagher and TV personality Joey Essex.

Each week the cast of eleven all star contestants will hit the rink live alongside their pro skaters to try and win over the ice panel and viewers at home.

A start date for the new series is to be announced.