Helen Skelton challenges Hamza Yassin in race for Strictly Come Dancing victory

Helen Skelton is challenging Hamza Yassin for Strictly Come Dancing favouritism.

TV presenter Helen has picked up support this week to beat current favourite Hamza in the race for the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball.

Ahead of this weekend’s live show on BBC One, the pair find themselves as the two frontrunners as the final approaches.

Hamza Yassin on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 8. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

There was a mixed reception for Helen’s Quickstep in Blackpool as a critical comment from judge Craig Revel-Horwood was booed by the audience, but she still walked off with a series-best score of 39 after receiving perfect 10s from the other three judges.

At 4/1 she was already rated the main danger to Hamza in the race for the glitterball, but she closed the gap to the favourite before this weekend’s performances after bookmakers BoyleSports clipped her into 3/1 for the win.

Hamza remains a hot 2/7 favourite to go all the way after his American Smooth resulted in his third consecutive haul of 38 points, but Fleur East is back in favour after her couples’ choice routine with pro partner Vito Coppola was awarded the first 40 of the series.

The singer and radio presenter saw her odds slashed in half from 50/1 to 25/1, putting her just behind Will Mellor (16/1) as the fourth most likely winner according to the odds.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Hamza is a hot favourite, but Helen is still in the running and we’re seeing more and more punters rally behind her chances this week.

“We’ve trimmed her odds into 3/1 from 4/1 as a result so it’s fair to say the glitterball race is no foregone conclusion.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 continues this Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.

The remaining celebs and their pros will dance live once again as they compete to make it through to a Musicals themed quarter-final.