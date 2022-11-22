Georgia and Tommy: Baby Steps returns to ITVBe for third series

Georgia and Tommy’s Baby Steps returns for a brand new series to ITVBe this month.

TOWIE’s favourite couple share how their relationship was pushed to breaking point for the first time in their eight-years together.

The third series of Georgia and Tommy: Baby Steps begins on ITVBe on Wednesday, 30 November at 9PM..

A teaser for the new instalments shares: “The docuseries picks up with Georgia Kousoulou, Tommy Mallet and their son Brody, who is now 17 months old, as they continue to navigate being first-time parents with the demands of a growing business.

“But despite having a gorgeous baby, being newly engaged and being named on the coveted Forbes 30 Under 30 list for his successful footwear business, Tommy is struggling emotionally and has reached rock bottom. Georgia and Tommy’s relationship has also reached breaking point and they contemplate splitting up.

“Following an ultimatum from Georgia, Tommy seeks help and is diagnosed with severe Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). With this diagnosis, Tommy realises how the condition has affected him throughout his life and the impact it has had on his loved ones. He takes steps to manage his ADHD and rebuild his family.”

Georgia and Tommy: Baby Steps airs on ITVBe from 30 November. You can watch episodes online on ITV Hub.