I'm A Celebrity 2022 who will leave first as eliminations begin

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Mike Tindall MBE,, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatúndé Aléshé and Jill Scott MBE. ©ITV Plc

One celebrity will be voted off I’m A Celebrity 2022 – and there’s a clear favourite to go.

Ant & Dec confirmed in last night’s episode that eliminations would begin tonight (Friday, 18 November) as the first celebrity is booted out of the camp.

And ahead of the live results, Charlene White is the campmate in most danger of being sent home first according to the latest I’m A Celebrity Get Me Outta Here odds.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Charlene White. ©ITV Plc

Bookmakers Boylesports are reporting that Charlene is likely to be the first campmate sent packing as the first eviction looms. She has been gambled down to a short even money shot from 3/1 with BoyleSports to receive her marching orders, making her hot favourite ahead of Sue Cleaver and Matt Hancock (both 4/1).

There is however divided opinion on the prospects of MP Hancock, who is also fourth on the list of most likely winners at 8/1.

Former England footballer Jill Scott remains the 11/10 favourite to be crowned Queen of the Jungle, but Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner has made a significant move up the betting in the past 24 hours and is now 5/2 second favourite from 13/2.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It’s a bleak forecast for Charlene White on I’m A Celebrity and viewers are eyeing her up as the most likely victim of the first eviction.

“It’s a different story for Owen Warner, who is proving a big hit and at 5/2 from 13/2 he’s now rated the main danger to favourite Jill Scott.”

Other celebs the line up include comic Seann Walsh, radio broadcaster Chris Moyles, and A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas, ex England rugby player Mike Tindall MBE, performer Boy George, stand up Babatúndé Aléshé and Corrie actress Sue Cleaver.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs nightly at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Viewers will see the stars faced with challenging trials to win food before one of them being crowned 2022’s King or Queen of the Jungle.