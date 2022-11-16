Married At First Sight UK Christmas reunion announced for E4

Married At First Sight UK will host a special reunion this Christmas on E4.

The new one-off episode will welcome back some of the show’s favourite brides and grooms, past and present.

Those taking part will be Alexis, Amy and Nikita from the 2021 series and couple Zoe and Jenna, Chanita, Jordan, Pjay, Duka, Adrian, Thomas and Johnathan from the recent 2022 series.

A teaser of the show shares: “Christmas is a time for celebration, but it’s also a time for reflection and in some cases resolution. Whilst some of our brides and grooms found love in the experiment, others didn’t, so we’ll be catching up to see what the participants have been up to since – and finding out if any new connections form during the festivities.

“As they reunite at a festive dinner party, they’ll confront ghosts from Christmas past and present. But as the evening unfolds – will any new friendships form? Will exes confront each other? Will any budding romances blossom under the mistletoe?

“At a Married at First Sight UK Christmas dinner, anything can happen…”

Married at First Sight UK: Christmas Reunion will air on E4 this festive period with a date to be announced.

E4 Commissioning Editor Mel Bezalel said: “The latest series of Married at First Sight UK has been a phenomenal success on E4 and All 4; there’s no better way to see out 2022 than a seasonal special with some of our favourite brides and grooms.

“Married at First Sight is such a unique experience, we’re excited to bring two casts together and see what new connections might form across the dinner table and even under the mistletoe…”

Murray Boland, creative director at producers CPL, added: “There’s no better occasion to bring together some of our favourite MAFS UK brides and grooms. Who’s been naughty, who’s been nice…and who is single?”

You can currently catch up with the latest series of Married At First Sight UK on the All 4 player.