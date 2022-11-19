Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who will be voted out this weekend?

Strictly Come Dancing is back this weekend as the celebrities battle to stay in the competition.

Last week it was Tony Adams and Katya Jones who said goodbye to the contest in the latest dance off.

This weekend, eight will become seven as the remaining celebrity couples dance live for the latest time as the show returns to Blackpool for the first time in two years.

Strictly Come Dancing judges (L-R): Anton du Beke; Shirley Ballas; Motsi Mabuse; Craig Revel Horwood. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

But who will be next to leave as the celebs perform in the show’s traditional musicals special?

Ahead of the live show, online bookies BetVictor have priced up the odds on who’s backed to win, and who is tipped to be eliminated this weekend.

And it’s Fleur East who finds herself the favourite to go, while Hamza continues as the tip to win the series.

Sam Boswell says of the latest odds: “Despite topping the leaderboard last week with a score of 39, Fleur is tipped to be eliminated this weekend at 9/4. Fleur and Vito are set to dance a Couple’s Choice to a Destiny’s Child mega mix, will it be enough to keep her in for another week?”

“Kym Marsh is second favourite to be eliminated next, at 11/4 and Ellie Taylor comes in at 3/1.

“In the winners’ market, it looks like Hamza has one hand on the Glitterball trophy, as he comes in at 1/3 and dominated the market for weeks, can anyone stop him? Helen Skelton is second favourite at 7/2, and Will Mellor comes in at 14/1.”

The remaining eight couples will take to the dancefloor on Saturday night when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One from 7:45PM.

The results show is on Sunday, 20 November at 7:20PM on BBC One. Sunday’s show will also see the professional dancers perform a poignant opening routine while Sam Ryder will perform in the ballroom.