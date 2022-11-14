The odds of Matt Hancock WINNING I’m A Celebrity 2022 have been slashed by bookies.

The politician is one of twelve celebs on this year’s line up an his chances of being crowned King of the Jungle have just been cut.

It comes after Matt became camp leader following a viewer vote and challenge while also being voted to face his sixth bushtucker trial to date.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Matt Hancock’s odds on winning this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! have been slashed again from 14/1 to 6/1 after being 33/1 before he entered camp.

“He’s proving to be even more controversial after being voted Camp Leader in Sunday’s episode and is loving the spotlight.

“Tonight we’ll see the former health secretary take on yet another trial, which is bound to gain him even more attention. Although he’s 6/1, Jill Scott remains the 6/5 favourite with Mike Tindall 3/1.”

There was little shock in camp yesterday when Mat was once again announced as the celebrity who had the most votes from viewers to take part in the next trial.

This evening he’ll face ‘Deserted Down Under’ where former health secretary will be buried underground and covered in snakes before having to unlock stars.

Last night saw Matt face House of Horrors where he was locked inside a giant doll’s house with four rooms. He had to crawl around, searching for stars.

After being coated in offal, facing 2.5 million flies and countless snakes, Matt finished the challenge with 9 of the eleven possible stars.

He later went head to head with Mike to be crowned Camp Leader after the pair were voted for by the public.

Matt won the challenge after picking Charlene White has his deputy. As a result, they’ll live a life of relative luxury with beds in the RV and have to set chores for the other campmates.

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.