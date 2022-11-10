The Apprentice is set to return to BBC One for its new series in 2023.

The hit business series will be back in the New Year with Lord Sugar once again at the helm.

And it’s set to be the biggest series yet with 18 new candidates competing for Lord Sugar’s investment in their businesses.

The Apprentice – Lord Sugar – (C) Ray Burmiston – Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Karren Brady And Tim Campbell will be back to help Lord Sugar with Claude Littner making a return for two episodes. He was forced to miss the last series for medical reasons.

A start date for the new series of The Apprentice is yet to be confirmed. The last season started 6 January so we could expect a similar launch date for next year’s run.

The first task will see the candidates head to to where they are challenged with creating and selling excursions to tourists.

A teaser for the new series shares: “Candidates who aren’t cast away in the first task are back to face a host of equally tough challenges for the series ahead. From creating their own cartoon, to the world of male beauty, from immersive events, to street food, our aspiring titans of industry will once again have to prove that they have what it takes.

“With the stakes higher than ever and the loser’s cab on standby, as always there’s no easing gently back into boardroom life in this series as our candidates bid to become Lord Sugar’s next business partner and winner of The Apprentice.”

It was Sian Harpreet Kaur who won The Apprentice’s latest series which concluded in March 2022.

Her dessert business Oh So Yum! received a £250,000 investment and 50/50 partnership with the multi-millionaire business mogul.

To date Lord Sugar has invested more than £2 million in The Apprentice winners.

Recent champions have included Carina Lepore and her bakery business Dough Artisan Bakehouse and Sian Gabbidon’s Sian Marie swimwear company.

You can catch up with the latest series of The Apprentice on BBC iPlayer now.

Meanwhile a new Celebrity spin-off is also reported to be in the works. The last one-off special aired in 2019 with stars including Amanda Holden, Rylan, Omid Djalili and Russell Kane.