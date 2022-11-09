I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Jill Scott MBE. ©ITV Plc

There’s an early favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2022 – and to be first out of the jungle.

Twelve celebrities have signed up for this year’s show although one has already been forced to leave.

Olivia Attwood, who had been tipped as a possible winner, had to withdraw after just a day inside camp because of medical grounds.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Matt Hancock. ©ITV Plc

Now it’s England Lioness Jill Scott who is chalked up to be crowned Queen of the Jungle according to BetVictor’s latest odds.

Mike Tindall and Owen Warner are also potential winners as the new series gets underway.

Meanwhile, ahead of the public vote offs beginning, Charlene White is favourite to be first out, ahead of Scarlette Douglas and Matt Hancock.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of bookies BetVictor shared: “Jill Scott has become favourite to be crowned Queen of the Jungle at 9/4. The Lioness is already cementing herself as a strong character in the jungle with her bubbly and down-to-earth personality towards the other camp mates. Second favourite at 5/2 is Mike Tindall. Social media users certainly seemed to have given him a big thumbs up, with the public loving his 90’s rap efforts.

“Next in is a big market mover Owen Warner. The Hollyoaks star is 9/2 having been as big as 20/1 before the show started.”

“Next to be eliminated is a popular market. So far, the majority of bets have been for the 2/1 favourite Charlene White who is most likely to go, followed by Scarlette Douglas at 4/1. Coming in as the third favourite to be eliminated is Matt Hancock at 9/2, who only joined the camp last night!”

Other celebs on this show this year are comedian Seann Walsh, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, radio broadcaster Chris Moyles, stand up Babatúndé Aléshé and performer Boy George.

Presented by Ant and Dec, I’m A Celeb continues each night on ITV at 9PM.

The celebs have said goodbye to their plush pads and luxuries and instead head to the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

All the usual challenges will return and the winner will be named King or Queen of the Jungle.