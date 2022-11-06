I'm A Celebrity 2022: Four celebs to face first trial of the series after 'Jungle VIP' twist

A quartet of celebrities will face the first bushtucker trial of I’m A Celebrity 2022 on Monday.

Sunday saw this year’s cast make their entrance into the jungle a number of ways from walking off buildings to jumping out of helicopters.

During the opening episode, hosts Ant & Dec revealed viewers had been voting for their ‘Jungle VIPs’ and had chosen Boy George and Olivia Attwood.

Each in turn got to pick a ‘plus one’, with Olivia choosing Chris Moyles and Boy George selecting Scarlett Douglas.

After enjoying a luxury meal by the sea, the Jungle VIPs made their way towards camp.

Olivia and Chris were told: “As VIPs you’re going to get a taste of the high life by jumping out of a chopper at 10,000ft.”

Meanwhile, Boy George and Scarlett got a message: “Your time on the yacht has now ended and you must make your way to shore, where your VIP experience will continue.” Spotting a dinghy, the pair rowed from their yacht to a beach singing ‘Row Row Row Your Boat’ as they went.

The four VIPs then made their way together to a makeshift camp with some instructions for them.

Scarlette read: “While you might be used to life as a VIP, on I’m A Celebrity that means something very different. You are now Very Isolated People and you’ll spend tonight marooned on this island. Tomorrow, you’ll all take on the first trial of the series before joining your fellow celebrities in camp.”

Scarlette added: “We are fully roughing it tonight gang!”

Boy George said: “Maybe I’ll meditate.”

Chris joked: “It’s like a student flat!”

Meanwhile the remaining six celebs arrived in the main camp.

Babatúndé said in the Bush Telegraph: “My first thoughts on camp – I’m a bit scared… I just want to survive the night, that’s it.”

Trying out the bed situation, Jill fell straight out of a hammock. She laughed: “Oh god, the hammock. Somebody has to sleep in that, I can’t even lie in it.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returned tonight (Sunday) on ITV, watch the next live episode tomorrow at 9PM (Monday) on ITV and ITV Hub.