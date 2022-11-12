Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the 15 couples performing live for only the second time this series.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Ellie & Johannes
Dance: Charleston
Song: Friendship by Elaine Paige and Bernard Cribbins
Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)
Tyler & Dianne
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Unstoppable by E.S. Posthumus
Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 9)
Kym & Graziano
Dance: American Smooth
Song: Chasing Cars by Cinematic Pop
Judges’ scores: 31 (8, 7, 8, 8)
Helen & Gorka
Dance: Salsa
Song: Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)
Tony & Katya
Dance: Jive
Song: Land of 1000 Dances by Wilson Pickett
Judges’ scores: 24 (4, 6, 7, 7)
Molly & Carlos
Dance: Rumba
Song: All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston
Judges’ scores: 37 (9, 9, 10, 9)
Fleur & Vito
Dance: Samba
Song: Hot Hot Hot by Arrow
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Will & Nancy
Dance: Waltz
Song: Three Times A Lady by Commodores
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 9)
Hamza & Jowita
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: Jerusalema – Remix by Master KG feat. Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode
Judges’ scores: 38 (8, 10, 10, 10)
The judges’ marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote to determine the overall rankings.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the combined scoreboard will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s Sunday results show.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM.