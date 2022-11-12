Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the 15 couples performing live for only the second time this series.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Ellie & Johannes

Dance: Charleston

Song: Friendship by Elaine Paige and Bernard Cribbins

Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

Tyler & Dianne

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Unstoppable by E.S. Posthumus

Judges’ scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 9)

Kym & Graziano

Dance: American Smooth

Song: Chasing Cars by Cinematic Pop

Judges’ scores: 31 (8, 7, 8, 8)

Helen & Gorka

Dance: Salsa

Song: Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

Judges’ scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Tony & Katya

Dance: Jive

Song: Land of 1000 Dances by Wilson Pickett

Judges’ scores: 24 (4, 6, 7, 7)

Molly & Carlos

Dance: Rumba

Song: All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston

Judges’ scores: 37 (9, 9, 10, 9)

Fleur & Vito

Dance: Samba

Song: Hot Hot Hot by Arrow

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Will & Nancy

Dance: Waltz

Song: Three Times A Lady by Commodores

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 9)

Hamza & Jowita

Dance: Couple’s Choice

Song: Jerusalema – Remix by Master KG feat. Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

Judges’ scores: 38 (8, 10, 10, 10)

The judges’ marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote to determine the overall rankings.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the combined scoreboard will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s Sunday results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM.