I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Boy George. ©ITV Plc

Boy George has revealed why he said yes to I’m A Celebrity as he prepares to head into the jungle.

The musician will be one of ten celebs joining the new series when it launches on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of entering camp, Boy George says it was the chance to be on ‘Britain’s biggest TV show’ that is the main reason why he has finally agreed to take part on I’m A Celebrity.

Boy George – whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd – said: “I watch I’m A Celebrity every year and I had to think long and hard about this. But I feel like I am in a very fertile creative moment in my life.

“I am in a moment of rediscovery of who I am as a person, artist and older man and I feel like I do make a lot of effort to be in pop culture.”

He continues: “I am bored of being iconic in the corner and if you want to compete in the world then being part of telly is part of that. This is the biggest show on TV and that is why I am doing it. And now I have made the decision, I don’t want to focus too much on what the experience might be like, but my intention is it is going to be amazing.

“It’s three weeks without make-up and three weeks is nothing. I have just done seven weeks on tour.”

And Boy George says of possibly winning: “King of the jungle, how fabulous would that be? I want to be the Harry Redknapp of my generation!”

Meanwhile Boy George said there would likely be tears – but not from fear.

“I am fascinated by bugs and creatures. I think I will cry if I see something beautiful and not because it is scary. I have never been in the jungle and I am fascinated by the experience,” he says. “My biggest fear is being scared and the trials are not something I am particularly excited about.

“I will just laugh. I know they won’t want to hurt me. But I don’t want to be bored either and I will try to get the stars for everyone. I think I will be the in-house dietician when I am in the camp because I will be telling everyone they aren’t going to let us starve. I will be telling everyone to calm down.”

Other famous faces on I’m A Celebrity line up currently include radio host Chris Moyles, soap actor Owen Warner, former rugby player Mike Tindall, football star Adebayo Akinfenwa and Love Island star Olivia Attwood.

Completing the cast are Loose Women Charlene White, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, England Lioness Jill Scott and comic Babatunde Aléshé.

As ever, viewers will watch the celebrities are confronted by tough trials to win food in the lead up to one of them being named 2022’s King or Queen of the Jungle

I’m A Celebrity 2022 begins on Sunday, 6 November on ITV and ITV Hub.