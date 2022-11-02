Chris Moyles "genuinely petrified" after signing up for I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Chris Moyles. ©ITV Plc

Chris Moyles has admitted to being “genuinely petrified” after signing up for I’m A Celebrity.

The Radio X presenter is one of the confirmed celebrities on I’m A Celebrity’s upcoming series.

And before he left for Australia, he recorded a secret message for his listeners which was played out on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X this week.

Chris kept the cameras rolling in the Radio X studio one morning after his show to capture the “very emotional” moment he revealed he was taking part in the hit show to his team Dominic Byrne, Pippa Taylor and James Robinson.

Chris told them: “I am genuinely, genuinely petrified.” […] And you know that thing of you should do things that scare you? Yes, I’m really not a believer in that. I believe in comfort zone. Stay in it. Why go out of it?”

He also revealed his fear of heights, saying: “Your entry in from past shows is either jump out of a helicopter or do the plank on the high building which wobbles in the wind, and that absolutely petrifies me. I am petrified. Petrified! […] I’m terrified and I’m very emotional by your reaction because now it feels real.”

Tune into The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, with Toby Tarrant sitting in for Chris while he’s in the jungle, weekdays from 6:30am – 10am

Meanwhile, Chris has said that viewers may be surprised when they see him in the jungle.

He explained ahead of Sunday’s launch episode: “If people are expecting what they hear on the radio, then they had better prepare themselves for a much quieter, sensitive Christopher Moyles

“The radio version is a very turned up version of me, but hopefully if I can bring some humour to the camp, then it will make everyone in the camp feel at ease.”

Further contestants on the 2022 I’m A Celebrity line up currently include former rugby player Mike Tindall, footballing legend Adebayo Akinfenwa, Loose Women star Charlene White, comic Babatunde Aléshé, soap star Owen Warner and musician Boy George.

Completing the cast are Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, England footballer Jill Scott and Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver.

The celebs will leave their plush pads and luxuries as they head to the jungle Down Under with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

The series launches on Sunday, 6 November at 9PM on ITV.